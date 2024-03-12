Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.12.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Now that the Republican National Committee has a new leadership team, at least four senior staffers were among the employees who’ve been terminated.

* NBC News reports that a Wisconsin group that’s aiming to recall state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos claims “it has submitted the number of signatures needed to move forward with an effort to oust the Republican leader from office.” Vos drew Donald Trump’s ire after failing to undo the former president’s 2020 defeat in the Badger State.

* Senate Majority PAC, which is affiliated with the Senate Democratic leadership, has reportedly reserved a massive amount of television advertising in seven states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Montana, and Nevada.

* Speaking of 2024 investments, Ralph Reed’s Faith & Freedom operation reportedly intends to spend $62 million this year to register and turn out evangelical Christian voters.

* On the other hand, Republican Voters Against Trump is reportedly planning to invest $50 million in the hopes of preventing the former president’s return to the White House.

* On Capitol Hill, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is running for Senate Republican Conference chair, but he’s not running unopposed: Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is now running against him, setting up a fight that will generate a lot of attention.

* On a related note, now that Ernst is running for the Senate GOP leadership’s #3 slot, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is running to succeed her as the Senate Republican Policy Committee chair.