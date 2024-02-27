Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.27.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* NBC News reports that Democratic officials are ramping up their messaging around an Alabama Supreme Court ruling over in vitro fertilization, with new advertising and billboards across eight battleground states.

* After the Republican National Committee announced that new leadership elections will be held on March 8, North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley announced his candidacy to serve as the new party chair. Whatley, who’s already received Donald Trump’s backing, is running to succeed outgoing RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

* Americans for Prosperity Action, the super PAC arm of the conservative political network financed largely by billionaire Charles Koch, is launching new campaign ads this week in Pennsylvania and Nevada, home to two of this year’s competitive U.S. Senate races.

* Rep. Mark Green recently announced that he’s retiring at the end of his current term. Now, the Tennessee Republican is reportedly reconsidering those plans.

* A new super PAC, called Right for America, plans to air pro-Trump advertising in the coming months. The New York Times reported, “The group ... is being supported by Ike Perlmutter, the billionaire former chief executive of Marvel Entertainment, and will be led by a Trump ally, Sergio Gor, according to two people briefed on the matter.”

* Campaign for Democracy, a super PAC aligned with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is launching a new television ad this week targeting “Trump Republicans” on abortion rights. The commercial is specifically focused on Tennessee, where two regressive bills are working their way through the state legislature.

* Speaking of Newsom, the Democratic governor has already survived one recall campaign, though conservative activists are reportedly gearing up for a second try.

* And while Rep. Dean Phillips briefly tried to help his longshot presidential campaign by running to the left, the Minnesota Democrat said last week that he was open to a “unity ticket” with Nikki Haley, a conservative Republican.