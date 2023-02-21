Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.21.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In California, Rep. Barbara Lee made it official this morning, kicking off her Democratic U.S. Senate bid. If elected, the congresswoman would become the only Black woman in the chamber.

* Democratic Rep. David Cicilline surprised many this morning, announcing that he’s giving up his U.S. House seat to become the president and CEO of non-profit organization in his home state of Rhode Island. A special election will be necessary to fill the vacancy after Cicilline steps down in June.

* Wisconsin is hosting primary elections today for a state Supreme Court seat, with four candidates vying for two slots, ahead of an April 4 special election.

* There’s also a state Senate special election primary in Wisconsin today, and Democrats and Donald Trump are touting the same candidate: state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a far-right election denier whom Democrats believe would be easier to defeat in a general election.

* Speaking of special elections, voters in Virginia’s 4th congressional district will chose a successor for the late Rep. Donald McEachin. If Democratic nominee Jennifer McClellan prevails, she’ll be the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from the commonwealth.

* As part of his latest presidential campaign, Donald Trump hasn’t yet visited Iowa, but the former president has announced a new campaign staff to help oversee his Hawkeye State operation.

* And in Indiana’s open U.S. Senate race, the National Republican Senatorial Committee appears to be going out of its way to end a possible primary before it begins: NRSC Chair Steve Daines is now participating in a fundraiser for Rep. Jim Banks, following supportive comments the senator had already made about the congressman.