Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.13.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* As expected, both Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launched separate Republican gubernatorial campaigns in Indiana yesterday.

* On a related note, with Braun forgoing a Senate re-election campaign, Rep. Jim Banks issued a written statement yesterday letting the political world know he’s “strongly considering” running for Braun’s seat. Banks is currently the chair of the Republican Study Committee.

* In Colorado, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has, as expected, prevailed in her re-election bid following an official recount. The resolution means there are no more outstanding U.S. House races, and the incoming GOP majority will have 222 members.

* How intimidating is the 2024 map for Senate Democrats? It seems no one is especially eager to chair the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in the upcoming election cycle.

* How confident was Kari Lake about winning Arizona’s gubernatorial race? The far-right Republican reportedly “redirected donors” to Senate hopeful Blake Masters in the campaign’s final weeks.

* There’s been plenty of speculation about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s future, but the California Democrat reiterated yesterday that she expects to serve the remainder of her current term — and she hasn’t yet decided whether to run for re-election in 2024. For the record, on Election Day 2024, the incumbent senator will be 91 years old.

* And there’s a new national USA Today/Suffolk University poll available, which found discouraging data for Donald Trump: “In July, 60% of Republicans wanted Trump to run again. In October, that number had dipped to 56%. Now it has fallen to 47%, an almost-even split with the 45% who don’t want him to run for a third time.” The same poll found the Republican trailing President Joe Biden in a hypothetical match-up, 47% to 40%.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."