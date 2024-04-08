Trump tries, fails to bring his abortion views into sharp focus

It’s been nearly seven months since Donald Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and made some strange comments about abortion rights. Of particular interest, the former president boasted that he intended to make “both sides“ happy with a compromise solution he didn’t identify.

“We’re going to agree to a number of weeks or months or however you want to define it,” the Republican told Kristen Welker. “And both sides are going to come together and both sides — both sides, and this is a big statement — both sides will come together. And for the first time in 52 years, you’ll have an issue that we can put behind us.”

In the months that followed, the presumptive GOP nominee continued to push this strange line, acting as if he, in his infinite wisdom, would unveil a compromise that would satisfy effectively everyone and end the debate over reproductive rights altogether. Americans everywhere would be “happy.”

Those wondering what this miraculous compromise might entail have been left wondering. The Republican expressed interested in a national abortion ban, voicing possible support for imposing government restrictions at either the 15-week or 16-week point. When Fox News recently asked the Republican whether he believes a national abortion ban “could be politically acceptable,” the GOP candidate replied, “So, we’re gonna find out.” Trump added, “Pretty soon, I’m gonna be making a decision.”

Evidently, he’s made a decision. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that abortion laws should be left to the states, many of which have enacted new restrictions since he appointed Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn federal protections for the procedure.

Roughly nine hours before releasing his four-and-a-half-minute video to his social media platform, the former president sent a pretty clear signal to his base that he wouldn’t come right out and endorse a new national abortion ban to be imposed at the federal level. “We must use common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our Nation ... TO WIN ELECTIONS,” Trump wrote last night.

It was an unsubtle way of saying, “I have to at least try to appear reasonable on the issue or I’m likely to lose.”

The right, which wants a federal ban, wasn’t impressed: Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a leading opponent of abortion rights, issued a written statement saying the organization is “deeply disappointed“ with the Republican’s latest position.

Proponents of reproductive rights, meanwhile, also found plenty to object to in Trump’s video. He celebrated the demise of Roe v. Wade, which put the former president on the opposite side of a majority of Americans. He asserted that there was a broad consensus that Roe had to be overturned, which is plainly false. He even claimed that Democrats wanted babies “executed after birth,” which is insane.

Just as importantly, the presumptive GOP nominee left all kinds of relevant questions unanswered.

Would Trump sign a federal ban if congressional Republicans passed one?

Would Trump veto federal protections for IVF if congressional Democrats passed one?

Would Trump use the Comstock Act to ban medication abortions?

Will Trump vote to leave Florida’s six-week abortion ban intact?

Does Trump intend to keep stacking the federal courts with opponents of reproductive rights?

What are Trump’s expectations for officials throughout his prospective administration — from the FDA to the Justice Department — in pursuing new restrictions on reproductive care?

None of these questions was answered in this morning’s video, leaving deliberate uncertainty about the details of the Republican’s plans.

For the first time in decades, has the former president come up with a vision in which Americans can put the abortion fight “behind us”? Not even close.