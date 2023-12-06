Trump says he wouldn’t be a dictator, ‘except for Day One’

When Donald Trump sits down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, there’s no great mystery about the larger political context. The host is a close, longtime ally to the former president, so everyone watching understands that the Q&A will not be a contentious grilling. These appearances are interviews only in a superficial sense: Viewers end up watching two friends chat.

In fact, on several occasions, Hannity has tried to use these programs to help steer Trump in specific directions, with the goal of helping the Republican. It happened again on Tuesday night, when Fox aired a town-hall event recorded in Iowa, and the host asked whether the GOP frontrunner had plans to “abuse power, to break the law, to use the government to go after people.”

The obvious point was to have Trump say he had no intention of breaking the law or abusing his authority, but the former president missed the point and deflected. So, Hannity tried again to get his guest to say the sensible thing. “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” the Fox host asked.

Again, Trump was supposed to respond that he wouldn’t abuse his powers, but he just couldn’t help himself. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump said at a Fox News town hall Tuesday that he would not be a dictator “except for Day One” if he is elected president next year. Trump’s comments at the taped event in Iowa came in response to host Sean Hannity’s asking him whether he would abuse the power of the office to seek revenge.

It might’ve been comical if we weren’t watching a leading presidential candidate talk openly about exercising dictatorial powers.

When Hannity prompted Trump to say he wouldn’t abuse his powers, the former president replied, “Except for Day One.” When the host seemed surprised, the Republican added, while pointing to Hannity, “He’s going crazy. Except for Day One.”

Offered an opportunity to explain himself, Trump suggested that he’d use dictatorial powers to “close the border” and approve increased oil drilling. When Hannity again tried to help his pal, the GOP frontrunner doubled down.

“I love this guy,” Trump said, referring to Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no. Other than Day One.’ We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

In other words, according to Trump’s own on-air comments, he envisions a near-future in which he runs for the nation’s highest office, wins, creates a temporary dictatorship, pursues some goals he considers worthwhile, and then voluntarily agrees to start honoring the United States’ constitutional system of government again.

The Republican realizes that he’s been credibly accused of embracing an authoritarian-style vision. In the town-hall event in Iowa, Hannity was aware of it, too, which is no doubt why the host tried to get his friend to commit to the rule of law.

But Trump instead spoke his mind.

What's more, it's important to emphasize the audience's reaction: The Iowa Republicans in attendance applauded the Republican's rhetoric. They heard the likely GOP nominee voice support for exercising authoritarian power, and they liked it.

In today's Republican Party, the idea of leaders abandoning democracy and our Madisonian system of government isn't a nightmare; it's a trigger for cheering.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, President Joe Biden’s campaign manager, said in a written statement soon after, “Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he’s re-elected and tonight he said he will be a dictator on Day One. Americans should believe him.”

That's true, though some Americans on the right already believe him — and they're on board with the plan.