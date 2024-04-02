Tommy Tuberville accuses Dems of being part of ‘a Satanic cult’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently campaigned for an ally in Utah, where the Alabama Republican made the case that supernatural forces were undermining the United States.

“I’ve traveled all over the country — all 50 states — I’ve been in good places and bad places,” the coach-turned-politician said. “The one thing I saw, we are losing our kids to a Satanic cult.”

The GOP lawmaker was apparently quite serious about this, adding, “There’s not one Democrat that can tell you they stand up for God.” This would likely be news to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is quite literally a Christian pastor who “stands up for God” during his weekly sermons.

Tuberville concluded at the time that Americans “have never overcome a cult like we’re dealing with right now,” adding that it’s Democrats who are trying to “push this cult on us.”

That was last month. This month, the Alabaman doesn’t think Democrats are pushing the cult, Tuberville instead thinks Democrats are the cult.

The New York Post reported a few days ago that religious-themed egg designs had been “banned” from the White House Easter egg art contest. The truth was far more benign: The American Egg Board, a group that supports the White House Egg Roll, has used the same guidance on egg designs for years, including throughout Donald Trump’s term. The idea that President Joe Biden imposed onerous restrictions was, and is, absurd.

Nevertheless, Tuberville seized on the report and insisted that Democrats “are a Satanic cult.”

One day later, the senator saw a message that claimed that Biden had changed Easter to Transgender Day of Visibility. This isn’t even close to what actually happened, but it nevertheless led Tuberville to once again declare that Democrats “are a Satanic cult.”

At this point, we could review all of the many reasons the Alabama Republican has earned a reputation as one of the Senate’s most unfortunate members, but for now, let’s skip that and instead turn our attention to a quote that came to mind after seeing Tuberville’s latest antics.

About a month ago, Politico talked to Republican Sen. J.D. Vance about his experiences as a new member on Capitol Hill. “I certainly came in expecting the political environment to be so partisan, that it would be harder to get anything done,” the Ohioan said. “In reality, so long as you’re not being a total jerk about it, I think it’s possible to do things.”

Vance’s point was not unreasonable. Senators still try to maintain some degree of geniality. Members still make a habit of referring to their colleagues as their “friends” during hearings and debates. Most of the officials in the chamber look for opportunities to get bipartisan support for their legislative initiatives.

It’s against this backdrop that Tuberville, on multiple occasions, publicly declared his belief that Democrats aren't just wrong or misguided; they are, in his words, “a Satanic cult.”

I’m curious whether the right-wing Alabaman realizes that he’s making it impossible for Democratic senators to see him as someone they can work with.

I’m also curious whether he cares.