Thursday’s Mini-Report, 7.6.23

* Biden has a compelling story to tell: “President Joe Biden touted his economic agenda in a speech in South Carolina on Thursday afternoon, praising his administration’s investments in the country through what he has termed ‘Bidenomics,’ and emphasizing the importance of infrastructure.”

* An awaited arraignment: “Former President Donald Trump’s personal aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty in a Florida federal court on Thursday after two previous attempts to arraign him in the classified documents case were postponed.”

* Sometimes, in international affairs, leverage matters: “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told [Punchbowl News] this week that the United States shouldn’t sell advanced American fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ends its blockade of Sweden’s NATO accession.”

* I hope you saw our coverage of this last night: “Federal agents investigating former President Donald Trump’s connection to classified materials told the judge who signed the search warrant for his Florida estate last year that they were concerned that the whereabouts of some documents were unknown, a new court filing shows. A less redacted version of the search warrant affidavit made public Wednesday indicated that Justice Department officials became concerned after they viewed security camera video from Mar-a-Lago that they’d obtained from Trump’s company.”

* Quite a story out of the FDA: “The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday fully approved the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, amid concerns about its safety, cost and accessibility. The move marks the first time that a drug meant to slow the progression of the disease has been granted full regulatory approval. Other approved drugs only target its symptoms.”

* Good thinking: “It’s an open secret in Washington: The Biden administration is rushing to spend billions of dollars in the Democrats’ climate law before January 2025, when a future Republican-controlled Congress or administration could claw back the money.”

* An update on a report from this morning: “Multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine inquiry now say the bag of powder was found in a cubby near the White House’s West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby as was previously reported.”

* I guess this was inevitable? “Twitter’s lawyer wrote a letter to Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday, accusing the company of ‘systematic’ and ‘unlawful misappropriation’ of trade secrets following the launch of its Threads service.”

