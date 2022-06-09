Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The committee is not lowering expectations: “The House Jan. 6 committee is raising expectations for its first public hearing Thursday, saying the prime-time event will be packed with new video, audio and other information proving that former President Donald Trump was at the heart of the attack.”

* In related news: “Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will testify publicly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at a hearing later this month, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to NBC News.”

* The Uvalde story gets worse: “Heavily armed officers delayed confronting a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, for more than an hour despite supervisors at the scene being told that some trapped with him in two elementary school classrooms were in need of medical treatment, a new review of video footage and other investigative material shows. Instead, the documents show, they waited for protective equipment to lower the risk to law enforcement officers.”

* The latest on today’s shooting in Maryland: “Multiple people were shot Thursday in Smithsburg, Maryland, a town near Camp David, the presidential retreat. The shooter was no longer a threat, the sheriff of Washington County said in a statement.”

* New threats from Moscow: “Russia warned the West on Thursday that cyber attacks against its infrastructure risked leading to direct military confrontation, and that attempts to challenge Moscow in the cyber sphere would be met with targeted countermeasures.”

* A case worth watching: “A Michigan prosecutor has charged a Grand Rapids police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in April with one count of second-degree murder.”

* EV charging stations: “The Biden administration this week proposed new standards for its program to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, the latest move in its effort to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.”

* It was pretty provocative to see Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor comment on the “newly reconstituted court“ in a recent dissent.

* C’mon, Facebook: “Facebook prohibits gun sales on its service. But buyers and sellers can violate the rule 10 times before they are kicked off the social network, according to internal guidance obtained by The Washington Post.”

See you tomorrow.