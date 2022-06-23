Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.23.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I’ll have coverage in the morning of this afternoon’s hearing: “Former President Donald Trump told top Justice Department officials to ‘say the election was corrupt’ and ‘leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen,’ according to evidence presented by the House Jan. 6 committee Thursday.”

* Another important high court ruling from this morning, Part I: “The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that law enforcement officers can’t be sued when they violate the rights of criminal suspects by failing to provide the familiar Miranda warning before questioning them.”

* Another important high court ruling from this morning, Part II: “The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 on Thursday that leaders of North Carolina’s Republican legislature can step in to advocate for a voter ID law in court that they believe the state’s Democratic attorney general isn’t fighting hard enough to defend.”

* Student debt: “The Biden administration has agreed to cancel billions of dollars in student debt for about 200,000 borrowers who say they were scammed by their for-profit colleges.”

* Title IX: “The Biden administration proposed sweeping changes Thursday to federal rules under the gender equity law Title IX that would revoke Trump administration mandates surrounding sexual misconduct that advocates for assault survivors said discriminated against victims.”

* The E.U.: “The European Union has agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for membership of the bloc, setting in motion a potentially years-long process that could pull the embattled country further away from Russia’s influence and bind it more closely to the West. Ukraine applied for E.U. membership less than a week after Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.”

* In Uvalde: “Pete Arredondo was put on administrative leave Wednesday as the police chief of the Uvalde, Texas, school district after a month of sharp criticism for his decision to delay confronting the gunman in the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, the district superintendent said.”

* What a strange controversy: “The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to probe possible financial relationships between members of the Oath Keepers accused of trying to prevent Joe Biden from becoming president and a nonprofit entity run by former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell that spread false election claims.”

* A bill worth watching: “Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Wednesday unveiled legislation aimed at lowering the cost of insulin, seeking a bipartisan breakthrough on one of the highest-profile examples of high drug prices challenging patients.”

See you tomorrow.