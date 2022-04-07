Thursday’s Mini-Report, 4.7.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* At the United Nations: “The U.N. General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council following accusations that its military committed atrocities in Ukraine.”

* NATO: “Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for more weapons for Ukraine and stronger sanctions against Russia during meetings with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels Thursday. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the talks, he said his agenda was ‘very simple. It has only three items on it: It’s weapons, weapons and weapons.’”

* The losses can end as soon as the war ends: “Russia has suffered ‘significant losses of troops’ in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.”

* Congressional action: “Lawmakers in both chambers passed legislation Thursday that would suspend normal trade relations between Washington and Moscow and ban Russian oil imports. Votes on the two bills were unanimous in the Senate, with all 100 senators supporting the measures. There was minimal opposition in the House. Both bills now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.”

* Crisis in Puerto Rico: “At least 1.2 million power customers in Puerto Rico remain without electricity on Thursday afternoon after an overnight fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory, forcing it to cancel classes and shutter government offices.”

* The odds of this bill passing the Senate aren’t great: “The House passed a $55 billion bill Thursday that would provide assistance to restaurants and other small businesses that have struggled due to the Covid pandemic.”

* Another leading official in D.C. tests positive: “Nancy Pelosi, the 82-year-old speaker of the House, has tested positive for Covid but is asymptomatic, her spokesman said Thursday.”

* Hmm: “The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to broach its most consequential decision yet: Whether and when to call Donald Trump for an interview. ‘We’ll be talking about the likelihood of a Trump interview in the not-too-distant future,’ Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters Thursday.”

* Seeking answers: “Amid a swirl of partisan finger-pointing on who is responsible for rising energy prices, executives of six large oil and gas companies defended themselves on Wednesday against criticisms that they are seeking to boost corporate profits by refusing to produce more oil and gas.”

* On the Hill: “More than 80 Senate dining workers will be spared layoffs by Capitol food-service contractor Restaurant Associates in a deal with the Architect of the Capitol.”

* Apparently there’s some viral claim making the rounds, telling people that a “gas-out” boycott took in 1997 successfully helped lower gas prices. This isn’t true; it didn’t happen; it wouldn’t work now, and the whole idea is predicated on ideas that don’t make sense.

