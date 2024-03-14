Thursday’s Mini-Report, 3.14.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Wow: “In the most significant criticism by a U.S. leader against the Israeli government since its war with Hamas began, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for new elections in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S. ever, said in remarks on the Senate floor that ‘he Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7.’”

* Seriously? “Less than two weeks before Donald J. Trump is set to go on trial on criminal charges in Manhattan, the prosecutors who brought the case proposed a delay of up to 30 days, a startling development in the first prosecution of a former American president.”

* In related news: “A federal judge appeared reluctant Thursday to dismiss the classified documents prosecution of Donald Trump after his lawyers argued for hours that the case trampled on the former president’s rights.”

* The future of U.S. Steel: “President Biden on Thursday said he opposes a deal that would see Japan’s Nippon Steel take over U.S. Steel, a proposed takeover that has become a political lightning rod for the presidential race in midwestern swing states.”

* Less-than-ideal inflation data: “Wholesale prices accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in February, another reminder that inflation remains a troublesome issue for the U.S. economy.”

* The latest round of strikes: “Ukraine and Russia traded attacks on each other’s territory Wednesday, including a second day of drone attacks against Russian oil facilities, which President Vladimir Putin called an attempt to disrupt presidential elections set for this weekend.”

* Important timing: "The Senate confirmed Dennis Hankins to become ambassador to Haiti, as the Caribbean nation faces a crisis of gang violence and a vacuum of elected leadership. The Senate voted 89-1 to confirm Hankins. John Kennedy (R-La.) was the only vote against."

* Drawing important attention: “President Joe Biden issued a statement on the death of transgender Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict, whose Feb. 8 death a day after a fight at Owasso High School was ruled a suicide Wednesday.”

* It’s tough to see this as a positive development: “Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is building an investor group to acquire ByteDance’s TikTok, as a bipartisan piece of legislation winding its way through Congress threatens its continued existence in the U.S.”

See you tomorrow.