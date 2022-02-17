IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Previous Post
Image: Joe Biden speaking.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the East Room of the White House, giving an update on the situation with Russia and Ukraine on Feb. 15, in Washington.Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 2.17.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* White House pessimism: “President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was ‘very high’ as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country’s east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said Moscow could invade its neighbor ‘in the next several days.’”

* In related news: “Tensions showed no signs of easing after the West disputed Moscow’s claims of a troop pullback from near Ukraine’s borders, with the Kremlin expelling a senior U.S. diplomat and delivering a sharp response to Washington over the Russian security demands at the heart of the crisis.”

* An update on a story from yesterday: “No Russian troops were withdrawn from the border with Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official told reporters Wednesday night, disputing Moscow’s claim that it was pulling back some forces.”

* The latest in Canada: “The Ontario provincial police mobilized outside Ottawa’s city center on Thursday, in what appeared to be preparation for a promised clampdown on protesters who have paralyzed the capital of Canada for three weeks.”

* In the Midwest: “President Joe Biden said on Thursday efforts to clean up the Great Lakes would get a significant boost of $1 billion through the bipartisan infrastructure package. ‘For decades, there was a lot of talk, a lot of plans, but very little progress, it was slow,’ Biden said during his remarks in Lorain, Ohio. ‘That changes today.’”

* District Court Judge Beryl Howell has some politically relevant concerns: “Blasting the Republican Party’s reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection and events surrounding it as ‘legitimate political discourse,’ a federal judge questioned whether the Justice Department bore some blame for the ‘confusion’ by letting people charged with storming the US Capitol plead guilty to petty offenses.”

* I hate to be a stickler about such things, but the deadline is tomorrow: “Lawmakers weren’t panicking yet, but Congress was scrambling Thursday to strike a bipartisan deal to avert a government shutdown before funding runs out Friday night. Senate leaders said they expected to hold a vote later Thursday on the stopgap funding measure — called a continuing resolution, or CR— which would allow lawmakers to leave Washington for the weeklong Presidents Day recess.”

See you tomorrow.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."

Previous Post
Judge says Trump, adult children must testify in New York AG probe