Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.14.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Nevada’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest KLAS TV-The Hill-Emerson College poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly leading former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, 44 percent to 41 percent.

* On a related note, the same poll showed Gov. Steve Sisolak with a similar advantage in Nevada’s gubernatorial race: The survey found incumbent Democrat ahead of Republican Joe Lombardo, 44 percent to 40 percent.

* The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today flagged a new poll commissioned by the Georgia AARP, which found voters with a partisan split in the state’s two biggest races: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leads Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the poll, 52 percent to 45 percent, while the same data found Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leading Republican Herschel Walker, 50 precent to 47 percent.

* In the latest example of Democrats interfering in a competitive Republican primary, Kari Lake’s far-right gubernatorial campaign is getting a subtle boost from her opposition party, which sees her as too radical to get elected.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Doug Ducey, Arizona’s outgoing Republican governor, announced his support yesterday for Beau Lane in Arizona’s secretary of state race. This was notable in large part because Donald Trump has endorsed Lane’s far-right primary rival, state Rep. Mark Finchem, who champions election conspiracy theories.

* The latest poll in Texas’ gubernatorial race found Gov. Greg Abbott ahead, but not by an insurmountable margin: The survey conducted by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found the incumbent Republican leading former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 49 percent to 44 percent.

* And in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, Republican J.D. Vance is on record supporting regressive “reforms” to Social Security and Medicare, but his new position is that he no longer holds those positions. Vance sure does change his mind about a lot of things, doesn’t he?