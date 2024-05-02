Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.2.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national NPR/PBS/Marist poll found President Joe Biden narrowly leading Donald Trump, 50% to 48%. Among people who say they are “definitely voting” in November, Biden’s lead expands out to 5 points, but when third party candidates are added to the mix, the race is tied.

* In an interview yesterday with The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump said he’ll “gladly accept the results” of the 2024 elections, but only if he considers the results “honest.” And what if he decides they’re not? “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country,” the former president added.

* As her vice presidential prospects evaporate, Gov. Kristi Noem continues to defend her decision to shoot and kill her family’s dog — a story she included in her new book. On social media, the South Dakota Republican added, “Don’t believe the #fakenews media’s twisted spin.”

* Though it looked like there would be a three-way congressional contest in California’s 16th district, a primary recount has now lowered that total to two: Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo will face Evan Low, a member of the state Assembly. Both are Democrats.

* In Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, Republican Sam Brown has repeatedly said he supports opening the controversial Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository. This year, as The Los Angeles Times reported, the GOP candidate was asked whether he’s changed his mind, and while he “did not reiterate his support,” Brown did say “he favors increased efforts to diversify the state’s economy without sacrificing safety.”

* Apparently hoping to expand his partisan reach, Trump is now scheduled to speak at the Libertarian National Convention later this month.

* And as reproductive rights advocates in Florida try to rally support for a ballot initiative that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, they’re getting a financial boost from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s policy advocacy group — Think Big America — which is reportedly donating $500,000 to the Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign.