Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The House Majority PAC, the House Democrats’ main political action committee, has unveiled a new television commercial that emphasizes, among other things, the party’s impressive economic record,

* The New York Times reported on a new coalition of wealthy conservative benefactors, called the Rockbridge Network, which has recently taken shape to “disrupt but advance the Republican agenda.” The group includes some prominent megadonors, including Peter Thiel and Rebekah Mercer.

* Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, after having already played a role at two nationalist events, was listed as a “featured guest” at another right-wing gathering, hosted by the American Populist Union. The Arizona congressman’s office, however, denied that the congressman will be participating.

* Though it seems hard to believe, the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race showed retired Republican football player Herschel Walker leading Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, 49 percent to 45 percent.

* In Georgia’s gubernatorial GOP primary, the same poll found incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of former Sen. David Perdue, 43 percent to 32 percent, though nearly a fifth of the state’s Republican electorate remains undecided.

* On a related note, Donald Trump increasingly sounds pessimistic about Perdue’s chances, despite the former president’s enthusiastic endorsement. “It’s always hard to beat a sitting governor,” Trump said on Tuesday. “It’s hard.... But we will see what happens.”

* The former president appears to be having better luck in North Carolina, where the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll found Trump’s preferred candidate, Rep. Ted Budd, leading the GOP’s Senate primary field with 38 percent support. Former Gov. Pat McCrory was second in the poll with 22 percent.

* And in Wisconsin this week, Milwaukee voters elected Cavalier Johnson as mayor, becoming the city’s first elected Black mayor. In citywide balloting, the Democrat defeated his next closest rival by a two-to-one margin.