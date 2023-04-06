Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.6.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though her Republican presidential candidacy still faces tough odds, former Ambassador Nikki Haley raised $11 million in the first six weeks of her candidacy, which is a pretty good haul.

* Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t yet formally launched his Republican presidential campaign, but the Floridian has now picked up his second GOP congressional endorsement, with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky throwing his support behind the governor.

* Would Republican lawmakers in Montana alter their state election laws, but only for one election cycle, as part of a scheme to undermine Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s re-election prospects? Yep, that’s exactly what they’re on track to do.

* The day after Dan Kelly lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court election by double digits, Donald Trump publicly mocked the conservative, saying Kelly would’ve won the election if he’d sought the former president’s support.

* On a related note, the day after Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin Supreme Court race by double digits, NBC News reported on discussion among Republican legislators about possibly trying to impeach her after she’s sworn in.

* Though he’s never held elected office, Robert Kennedy Jr., perhaps best known for saying bizarre things about vaccines, has filed the paperwork to run for president of the United States. His apparent plan is to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.

* On a related note, don’t be too surprised if Kennedy’s effort receives some GOP backing: CBS News reported that Steve Bannon sees RFK Jr. as “a useful chaos agent” in the 2024 race and has been “encouraging” the effort for months.