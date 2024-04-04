Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.4.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district, Ron Eller won a Republican primary runoff this week, and he’ll face incumbent Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in the fall.

* In Colorado’s 4th congressional district, local Democratic officials this week chose former congressional staffer Trisha Calvarese to take on former Republican Mayor Greg Lopez in an upcoming special election. The winner will fill the vacancy left by former Republican Rep. Ken Buck.

* Donald Trump and some of his allies want Nebraska to change the way it allocates presidential electoral college votes, in order to give the GOP ticket an extra advantage. So far, state legislators in the Cornhusker State have decided not to go along with the scheme.

* The latest national poll from Marquette Law School found President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump among likely voters, 52% to 48%. It’s the second major poll this week showing the Democratic incumbent with a small national lead over the former Republican president.

* On a related note, Trump told supporters at a campaign event this week that he believes the United States might “cease to exist” unless he wins in November. “I think this could be the last election we ever have,” the presumptive GOP nominee added.

* The Biden campaign has high hopes that it can flip North Carolina from red to blue, but that task is likely to be more difficult if conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears on the ballot as an independent candidate — and this week, Kennedy’s team claimed he’s collected the necessary number of signatures.

* And voters this year will decide the fate of 82 state Supreme Court seats across 33 states, and the good folks at Bolts magazine published a helpful guide to these elections.