Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.21.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* According to the latest Federal Election Commission filings, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign led Donald Trump’s campaign in cash on hand, $71 million to $33.5 million.

* The latest Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that most voters in Maryland want to see Democrats in the majority in the U.S. Senate. The same survey nevertheless found former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan with double-digit leads over the Democratic contenders in this year’s Senate race in the state.

* The latest Grinnell College poll found Trump leading Biden, 45% to 38%, nationally.

* On the heels of Biden announcing his opposition to the planned sale of U.S. Steel to a Japanese-based company, the United Steelworkers union officially endorsed the incumbent president’s re-election effort. The union represents 850,000 workers.

* Republican businessman Scott Mayer spent much of the last year eyeing Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, but this week, he bowed out and endorsed Eric Hovde’s candidacy. The news comes a month after Mayer said of Hovde, “I don’t know that Wisconsin voters are keen on having a Wisconsin senator that lives in California.”

* On Capitol Hill, as Sen. Shelley Moore Capito seeks a promotion in the Republican leadership, running to serve as Republican Policy Committee chair, Republican Sen. James Lankford hopes to succeed her as the vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference. It’s the #5 position in the GOP leadership hierarchy in the chamber.

* And CNBC reported this week that in the wake of Nikki Haley’s failed presidential candidacy, the Biden campaign’s outreach efforts to her former supporters have “gone into overdrive.”