Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.22.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign issued a new statement, blaming “Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justices” for overturning Roe v. Wade, which in turned led Alabama Supreme Court’s to rule that frozen embryos are people.

* The latest national poll from Quinnipiac University found Biden with a narrow lead over Trump, 49% to 45%. The same survey asked respondents to choose from a list of issues and select the most urgent one: 21% said preserving democracy in the United States, while 20% pointed to the economy.

* The polling news was better for Republicans in Michigan, where the latest EPIC-MRA survey found Trump leading Biden, 45% to 41%. When respondents were asked how a possible Trump criminal conviction might affect their vote, the two candidates were then tied at 44% support each.

* Speaking of the Wolverine State, there’s still some question as to which Michigan Republican Party is the real one, and the Associated Press reported that locals might soon see “dueling presidential nominating conventions,” which would be every bit as messy as it sounds.

* Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, is gearing up for a possible leadership role at the Republican National Committee, and she told reporters this week that she believes rank-and-file party voters would be on board with the RNC paying her father-in-law’s legal bills.

* In a private call with supporters of his failed presidential bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis told backers he’s concerned that Trump might play “identity politics” when picking a 2024 running mate. The Florida Republican went on to deny interest in joining his party’s ticket, though he left the door open for 2028. “Oh, I haven’t ruled anything out,” DeSantis said.

* And in Illinois’ 12th congressional district, where there’s a tough GOP primary between Rep. Mike Bost and failed gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, Trump has weighed in with an endorsement for the incumbent congressman. This puts the former president at odds with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who’s helped rally support for Bailey.