Republicans lack real successes as they wrap up for the year

House Speaker Mike Johnson sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier this week, and the host asked about the Republican conference’s “top priority” ahead of the 2024 elections. After the Louisiana congressman said the top priority “is to keep and grow our majority,” he expressed optimism about the road ahead:

“I’m very bullish on the future, Bret. I think we’re going to have a great election cycle for conservatives and Republicans, because we’re offering an alternative to [the Democratic agenda]. We have answers to all these great challenges. And our candidates and our incumbents are excited to get out there on the campaign trail and talk about that, because I think it resonates with the people.”

At a superficial level, the rhetoric certainly sounded nice. Those listening to the House speaker, without knowing better, might be impressed by the idea that congressional Republicans “have answers” to the nation’s “great challenges,” and GOP incumbents and candidates can’t wait to tell the electorate about the party’s amazing vision.

But just below the surface, there was one small thing Johnson didn’t mention: his party’s actual accomplishments.

To be sure, the House speaker’s rhetoric was difficult to take seriously at face value. For all the Republican’s claims about his party having “answers,” the fact remains that GOP lawmakers don’t appear to have anything resembling a governing agenda. As the guy who wrote a book a few years ago about Republicans becoming a post-policy party, I can’t help but notice that GOP officials continue to prove the thesis true.

It’s against this backdrop that congressional Republicans are wrapping up their work for the year with effectively nothing to show for their efforts.

Roughly 24 hours ago, Rep. Joe Neguse spoke on the House floor and argued, “Republicans have had a majority in this House for 11 months, and what do they have to show for it? Nothing.” The Colorado Democrat added that the GOP’s record for 2023 includes “an effort to default on our nation’s debt, two attempts to shut down the government, vacating their own speaker, and now a baseless impeachment.”

He’s not the only one who’s noticed. Before members left the Hill for their Thanksgiving break, Republican Rep. Chip Roy delivered impassioned remarks on the House floor. “One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing — one! — that I can go campaign on and say we did,” the Texan said. “Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done.”

No one rushed to respond to his challenge. That wasn’t surprising: This Congress, thanks to its far-right GOP majority, is on track to be the least productive since the Great Depression.

As Republican members head to the airport, I’m curious if they’ve prepared answers for constituents who might ask what they accomplished in 2023. Given how woeful the year has been in the GOP-led House, that won’t be an easy question to answer.