Republican rep announces support for plot to oust Speaker Johnson

On the issue of security aid for U.S. allies abroad, House Speaker Mike Johnson seemed to realize that he was effectively out of time. The Louisiana Republican has spent an excruciating amount of time dithering, exploring possible alternatives, but he recently came to the conclusion that it was time to actually bring some legislation to the House floor for consideration.

With this in mind, as NBC News reported, Johnson last night unveiled a plan “to advance foreign aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan in separate bills and move a fourth piece of legislation wrapping other Republican national security priorities together.”

Evidently, one of his controversial members was unimpressed. The Wall Street Journal reported:

A second House Republican lawmaker said he planned to join an effort to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, a day after the embattled party leader introduced a plan to pass bills funding Ukraine, Israel and other overseas allies. Rep. Thomas Massie (R., Ky.) said Tuesday morning that he is planning to join Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on her motion to vacate the speaker chair, which could lead to a vote to oust the speaker.

The Kentucky Republican confirmed the news via social media, writing that he was signing on to Greene’s effort, and encouraging Johnson to “pre-announce his resignation ... so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker.”

Massie also shared the news with his colleagues during a House Republican Conference meeting. Though it was a closed-door gathering, a CNN reporter said the congressman was booed by at least some of his fellow GOP members.

For Greene, this is no doubt welcome news. It’s been nearly a month since the right-wing Georgian filed her own motion to oust her party’s House speaker, and during that time, a grand total of zero Republicans signed on to her effort.

As of today, however, that number has climbed from zero to one.

To be sure, that might not sound like an especially large number, but the legislative arithmetic remains highly relevant. With one GOP member scheduled to resign later this week, the House Republicans’ conference will shrink to just 217 members, leaving party leaders with a one-vote margin.

If Greene were to force a motion-to-vacate vote, and she and Massie try to take the speaker's gavel, it would mean Johnson would have to rely on at least some Democratic support to keep his job, which in turn would complicate his future further.

For his part, the incumbent House speaker told reporters that he wouldn’t resign, adding, “I am not concerned about this.” Watch this space.