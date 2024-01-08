The problem with Jim Jordan’s ‘damning evidence’ against Biden

At one point during Rep. Jim Jordan’s latest interview with Maria Bartiromo, the Ohio Republican told the Fox News anchor that he wants to see Hunter Biden face consequences for failing to fully comply with a congressional subpoena. “It could be up to a year of jail time for failing to come and comply with a deposition,” Jordan said, adding that this is “serious stuff.”

Left unsaid was the fact that it was less than two years ago when Jordan himself received a congressional subpoena, which he proceeded to ignore.

The House Judiciary Committee chairman has not commented on whether he believes it was also “serious stuff” when he failed to comply.

But that wasn’t my favorite part of the interview. Rather, it was during the same on-air appearance when Bartiromo asked her guest for “the most damning evidence” he’s uncovered in his crusade against President Joe Biden.

“The most, I think, damning evidence thus far is what we got from Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner,” Jordan replied.

The GOP congressman probably should’ve thought this through a bit more.

In case anyone needs a refresher, House Republicans were excited this past summer ahead of their Q&A with Archer, hoping that he might be to provide them with explosive revelations.

He didn’t. Archer testified under oath that President Joe Biden wasn’t involved with Burisma, didn’t talk business with his son’s associates, and didn’t take bribes, effectively shredding each of the Republicans’ core claims. We know this for certain because GOP investigators released a transcript of the testimony.

Once the information came to light, it was Democrats who were eager to draw attention to Archer’s answers, since they did fresh harm to the Republican’s crusade.

That was five months ago. Now, evidently, Jordan expects the public to believe that the information provided by Archer to congressional investigators was the most “damning evidence” they’ve uncovered to date. But therein lies the rub: If the most damning evidence House Republicans have is Archer debunking their claims, then House Republicans haven’t received any damning evidence.

Jordan’s comments weren’t a boast; they were effectively a confession that he has nothing.