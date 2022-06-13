Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.13.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I continue to find this to be an indefensible governing dynamic, created entirely by congressional Republicans: “The Biden administration is shifting dwindling federal coronavirus funds toward securing another round of vaccines and treatments — rationing money and cutting back on other critical public health programs as Congress remains at odds over whether to spend more to battle the pandemic.”

* That’s a big arrest: “Thirty-one people affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested near an annual LGBTQ+ event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. The suspects were booked on suspicion of conspiracy to riot, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at an afternoon news conference.”

* On a related note: “Idaho police said they’ve received death threats since arresting 31 men affiliated with white nationalist group Patriot Front near an annual LGBTQ+ event over the weekend.”

* In Ukraine: “As fierce fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, its residents are trapped after two bridges out of the key eastern city in the Donbas were destroyed and the third one has been heavily fired on, a regional governor said late Sunday.”

* March for our Lives: “Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in hundreds of protests across the country Saturday to push lawmakers to take action on gun violence in the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.”

* Rudy Giuliani doesn’t seem to make headlines for good reasons anymore: “The District of Columbia office that polices attorneys for ethical misconduct filed charges on Friday against President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, over baseless claims he made in federal court alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”

* Really? “The irony is rich: Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter copycat claiming it is ‘free from political discrimination,’ has reportedly banned users who posted information from Thursday’s congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — in which the former president is a key focus.”

* The New York Times did a nice job with this: “For 20 years, the United States military has tightly controlled what the world can see of the detainees at Guantánamo Bay.... Until now.”

* Wow: “As President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine drags on, Russia’s teachers are being turned into front-line soldiers in an information war designed to mold children into loyal militarized nationalists.... Schools have been ordered to conduct “patriotic” classes parroting the Kremlin line on the war, and teachers who refuse have been fired. Textbooks are being purged of almost all references to Ukraine and its capital, Kyiv.”

See you tomorrow.