Monday’s Mini-Report, 4.4.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Bucha: “Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a ‘scene from a horror movie.’”

* The fallout from Bucha: “Calls to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine have intensified as horrific images emerged over the weekend from the towns on the outskirts of Kyiv after the retreat of Russian forces.”

* At the White House: “President Joe Biden on Monday said he is seeking additional sanctions on Russia and again called President Vladimir Putin a war criminal following reports of a mass killing of civilians by Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.”

* Latest from the Hill: “The Democratic-controlled Senate plans to move forward on Monday with the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after a tie vote in committee. The Judiciary Committee deadlocked on a party-line vote of 11 to 11 with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.”

* The latest from yesterday’s mass shooting in California: “A suspect was arrested in Sunday’s mass shooting in Sacramento, California, that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession charges, according to Sacramento police.”

* Another apparent setback for democracy: “Viktor Orban claimed victory in Hungary’s general election on Sunday, as his Fidesz party appears on track to deliver the prime minister a fourth consecutive term amid a raging war in neighboring Ukraine.”

* More on this tomorrow: "Senate negotiators have reached agreement on a $10 billion pandemic relief package that includes funding for domestic needs but not international aid, according to two Senate aides who were not authorized to speak publicly."

* Trucking industry: “President Joe Biden on Monday highlighted gains in the trucking industry since he took office and said his administration will continue to remove obstacles in the sector in an effort to help improve U.S. supply chains.”

* Climate crisis: “From wildfires to sea level rise and heat waves, climate change is having a dramatic impact on the environment and people’s health and well-being. So what can the world do about it? That’s the focus of the third and final report — released Monday — from a recent cycle of climate discussions among scientists with the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.”

* He should try lying less: “YouTube removed a video by the Republican National Committee on Friday of an interview with former President Donald Trump, claiming it violated the platform’s policy against elections misinformation.”

See you tomorrow.