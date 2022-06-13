Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.13.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Donald Trump announced his support for Katie Britt in Alabama’s Republican Senate runoff, spurning Rep. Mo Brooks, who practically begged the former president to re-endorse him. Britt and Brooks will face off a week from tomorrow.

* In Michigan’s gubernatorial race, far-right real-estate agent Ryan Kelley boasted that he believes his arrest last week will help his candidacy. The Republican candidate was taken into FBI custody last week on charges related to Kelley’s alleged actions on Jan. 6.

* On a related note, one of Kelley’s GOP rivals in Michigan, businessman Kevin Rinke, asked in a recent campaign ad, “Why is it that dead people always vote Democrat?” Asked to substantiate the claim, Rinke and his campaign declined to provide any evidence.

* In Alaska’s new Top 4 primary system, former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin will advance to the next round in the state’s congressional special election. Republican Nick Begich and non-partisan surgeon Al Gross have also been projected to advance. The special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young will be held Aug. 16.

* The Democratic National Committee isn’t yet sure which states will hold early presidential nominating contests as part of a revamped calendar, but the party has eliminated New York, Nebraska, and Democrats Abroad as possibilities.

* The New York Times reported that officials in Colorado are examining allegations that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert “inflated the mileage she logged on the campaign trail in 2020 and then used more than $20,000 in reimbursements from donors to pay off years of tax liens on her restaurant.”

* And in Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, the latest Baltimore Sun poll found state Comptroller Peter Franchot leading a crowded field with 20 percent support, followed by former non-profit leader Wes Moore at 15 percent. Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez was third in the survey with 12 percent.