Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.6.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national ABC News/Ipsos poll found President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump among likely voters, 49% to 45%. Among all adults, however, the former president narrowly leads, 46% to 44%.

* In case there were any doubts about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ re-election plans, the Vermont independent announced this morning that he is, in fact, seeking another term. The longtime lawmaker will turn 83 in September.

* Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was indicted on Friday, and soon after, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota became the first House Democrat to call Cuellar to resign.

* In Nevada, election officials count mail-in ballots, even if they arrive after Election Day, so long as they’re postmarked before polls close. The Republican National Committee has filed suit to prevent this practice.

* Gov. Kristi Noem is still talking about her decision to shoot and kill her family’s dog, and for reasons I don’t understand, the South Dakota Republican suggested during a “Face the Nation” appearance that President Joe Biden’s dog Commander should meet a similar fate.

* On a related note, during the same CBS interview, Noem appeared reluctant to acknowledge the fact that her upcoming book includes a made-up story about an interaction with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, though the GOP governor said she was removing the anecdote from the text.

* In the wake of Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr.’s recent death, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced late last week that there will be a July 16 primary, followed by a general election on Sept. 18 to fill the vacancy.

* And the Associated Press reported that Republican Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, “is part of an effort begun after the last presidential election that seeks to bring together Republican officials who are willing to defend the country’s election systems and the people who run them. They want officials to reinforce the message that elections are secure and accurate, an approach they say is especially important as the country heads toward another divisive presidential contest.”