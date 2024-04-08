Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.8.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and its affiliated Democratic partners raised $90 million in March — nearly as much as their totals from January and February combined. The total includes the $26 million raised at a recent Radio City Music Hall event in which Biden was joined by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

* On a related note, Donald Trump’s campaign claimed that it and its Republican partners grossed $50.5 million at a Saturday night fundraiser held at the home of billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson.

* Biden is not expected to seriously compete in Ohio in the fall, but the incumbent Democratic president does expect to be on the ballot in the Buckeye State. That’s proving to be a problem: The Washington Post reported that Ohio’s ballot deadline is Aug. 7, but the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on Aug. 19.

* In Maryland, former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan conceded over the weekend, “I still don’t have any burning desire to be a senator.” Given that Hogan is currently a Senate candidate, that seemed like an odd thing to say out loud.

* In Wisconsin, Senate hopeful Eric Hovde has traditionally been a fierce opponent of abortion rights. Talking to reporters last week, however, the Republican said he believes women should have a “right to make a choice” early in their pregnancies.

* Five months ago, Trump helped derail House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s bid for House speaker, condemning the Minnesotan as “a Globalist RINO” who was “totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters.” In the months that followed, Emmer took a variety of steps to work his way back into the former president’s good graces, and last night, Trump endorsed the congressman’s re-election bid.

* And in Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll found Democratic Sen. Bob Casey leading Republican Dave McCormick, 46% to 39%. The seven-point margin is smaller than the 12-point lead the incumbent enjoyed a couple of months ago.