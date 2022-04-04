IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Sarah Palin arrives the Supreme Court in NYC
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin arrives the New York State County Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan of New York City, United States on February 3, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.4.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

* A week after hinting about a political comeback, Alaska’s Sarah Palin announced a Republican congressional campaign on Friday night, hoping to succeed the late Rep. Don Young. Palin, who served half a term as Alaska’s governor before resigning 13 years ago, will be one of 51 candidates on the ballot.

* On a related note, Donald Trump has already endorsed the former half-term governor.

* Speaking of the former president, while most congressional Republicans have no interest in defending Rep. Madison Cawthorn after his cocaine and orgies claims, Team Trump has invited the North Carolina Republican to appear at Trump’s upcoming rally.

* For his part, Cawthorn is now blaming Democrats for the controversy he created, which makes absolutely no sense.

* At a prominent roast held annually in Washington, D.C., Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said Trump is “f***ing crazy,” adding that if the former president were admitted to a mental hospital, “he ain’t getting out!” The governor, who’s running for re-election this year, this morning said he was kidding.

* In Ohio’s competitive Republican U.S. Senate primary, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has formally endorsed former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, said late last week that he “certainly wouldn’t oppose it” if the legislature impeached state Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor over her gerrymandering rulings.

* And in Colorado’s 7th congressional district, Republican Tim Reichert appears well positioned to win the GOP primary. He’s perhaps best known for describing abortion as “the sacrifice of a child at the altar of Baal.”

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor.

