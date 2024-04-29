Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.29.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though some national polling last week showed the presidential race effectively tied, the latest CNN poll found Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden, 49% to 43%.

* On a related note, the latest CBS News polling found Biden ahead in Michigan by two points (51% to 49%), while the former president had one-point advantages in Pennsylvania (50% to 49%) and Wisconsin (50% to 49%).

* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Bill Posey announced his retirement on Friday afternoon. The Florida Republican ended his re-election bid shortly before the filing deadline and quickly threw his support behind former state Senate President Mike Haridopolos.

* At the Utah Republican Party’s state convention over the weekend, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs won the backing of a majority of convention delegates in the U.S. Senate race, though he’ll still face a primary race against several other candidates who qualified for the ballot. A day earlier, Staggs received Trump’s endorsement.

* The five Republicans running in Georgia’s 3rd congressional district met yesterday for a debate, and the candidates were asked to raise their hands if they thought Trump won the state, despite the official election results. All five raised their hands.

* As recent polls found presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. taking votes from Trump, the former president is going after the independent conspiracy theorist in increasingly aggressive ways.

* Speaking of third-party candidates, the right-wing Constitution Party has chosen anti-abortion activist Randall Terry as its 2024 nominee. The Constitution Party claims to have ballot slots in 12 states, though it’s trying to add to that total.

* And in Vermont, a local CBS affiliate, relying on “multiple” sources, reported that former Gov. Howard Dean is eyeing another gubernatorial race this year. Dean, the longest-serving governor in state history, left office in early 2003, and hasn’t sought elected office since his presidential campaign in 2004.