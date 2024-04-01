IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.1.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Rep. Andy Kim scored a legal victory late last week when a federal judge ordered New Jersey to adopt a new ballot design. The Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful recently sued challenging the Garden State’s unique ballot design known as the “county line.”

* In the state of Washington, HuffPost reported that Republican congressional hopeful Joe Kent suggested that the CIA and Ukraine may be responsible for a recent terrorist attack that killed 143 people in Moscow, echoing an evidence-free theory pushed by Kremlin propagandists. Kent was one of the 2022 cycle’s most right-wing candidates, and he ended up narrowly losing to first-term Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

* At this point four years ago, Donald Trump’s political operation had 60 paid staffers in Arizona. Now, four years removed from a narrow defeat in the Grand Canyon State, the Republican’s operation has just six people on the payroll in the state.

* How much did Republican Sen. Mike Braun’s 2018 campaign run afoul of campaign finance rules in 2018? The Federal Election Commission is imposing $159,000 in penalties, which might not sound like much, but as The Indianapolis Star reported, this is “among the largest fines in the federal agency’s history.” Braun is currently a leading gubernatorial candidate in Indiana.

* Marine veteran Lucas Kunce’s Senate campaign faces an uphill fight in Missouri, but it was of interest to see the Democratic candidate launch a new ad targeting Republican Sen. Josh Hawley on the issue of in vitro fertilization.

* And conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently tried to co-opt Cesar Chavez, prompting the late Latino civil rights legend’s family to express its dissatisfaction. (Julie Chavez Rodriguez, President Joe Biden’s campaign manager, is one of Chavez’s granddaughters.)

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."