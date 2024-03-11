Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.11.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It seems hard to believe, but President Joe Biden’s re-election team raised $10 million in the 24 hours following his State of the Union address. A senior Biden campaign adviser told NBC News the haul came by way of roughly 116,000 donations from 113,000 contributors.

* Speaking of the Democratic incumbent, Team Biden unveiled a new, minute-long television commercial, which is part of a six-week, $30 million ad buy. The spot will air on local broadcast and cable television in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

* Biden was also asked late last week whether he intends to debate Donald Trump in the fall. “It depends on his behavior,” the president replied.

* Speaking of Trump, he told supporters at his latest rally in Georgia over the weekend that public-opinion polls are “all rigged,” except the ones that show him ahead.

* In case you missed it late last week, Trump’s control over the Republican National Committee advanced on Friday, as party officials unanimously elected a new leadership team handpicked by the former president: North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley will serve as the party’s new chair, while Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, will serve as co-chair.

* In her acceptance speech, Lara Trump told RNC members, “This isn’t just about right versus left, Republican versus Democrat. It’s about good versus evil.”

* Over the course of just five weeks, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana launched a U.S. Senate campaign, ended a U.S. Senate campaign, launched a re-election bid to the U.S. House, and announced his retirement from elected office.

* It was just a few weeks ago when Gov. Chris Sununu told Politico, in reference to Donald Trump and the Republican Party, “It won’t be his party forever. Right? It just won’t. ... Let me put it a different way: A--holes come and go. But America is here to stay.” A few days ago, the New Hampshire Republican nevertheless endorsed Trump’s candidacy.

* And in a move of great interest to those of us who pay a lot of attention to polling, the FiveThirtyEight model has dropped Rasmussen surveys, which will no longer be included in the outlet’s polling averages and forecasts.