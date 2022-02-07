Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the heels of legal defeats for Republicans’ gerrymandered maps in Ohio and Alabama, North Carolina’s Supreme Court rejected the state GOP’s new map on Friday afternoon.

* Two years after Sen. Joe Manchin endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election bid in Maine, the conservative West Virginia Democrat is also throwing his support behind Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign in Alaska.

* Pennsylvania’s Republican state committee met over the weekend, but its members did not reach an agreement on which U.S. Senate candidate to officially endorse. The primary is scheduled for May 17.

* In the meantime, CNN reported on just how ugly the primary race in the Keystone State is getting: “In the Pennsylvania Senate race, one candidate is accusing a rival of having ‘dual loyalties; to the US and a foreign country. In turn, that rival is charging his opponent with being too cozy with China. But these aren’t candidates from opposing parties. They are hedge-fund executive David McCormick and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, two of the leading contenders for the Republican nomination.”

* As rumors swirl about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo eyeing a possible comeback bid, the New York Democrat told Bloomberg News that he regrets resigning. Cuomo also wouldn’t rule out another possible bid for public office.

* In Maine’s gubernatorial race, Democrats were relieved to hear that former state Sen. Tom Saviello will not launch an independent candidacy this year. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is seeking a second term in the fall.

* The Miami Herald reported that Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s Democratic mayor, is “asking prosecutors to investigate claims of ‘voter fraud’ after elderly residents in Little Havana said their party affiliations were changed without their knowledge.”