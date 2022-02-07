IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
Image: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the Capitol on Nov. 1, 2021.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at the Capitol on Nov. 1, 2021.Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file
By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the heels of legal defeats for Republicans’ gerrymandered maps in Ohio and Alabama, North Carolina’s Supreme Court rejected the state GOP’s new map on Friday afternoon.

* Two years after Sen. Joe Manchin endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election bid in Maine, the conservative West Virginia Democrat is also throwing his support behind Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s re-election campaign in Alaska.

* Pennsylvania’s Republican state committee met over the weekend, but its members did not reach an agreement on which U.S. Senate candidate to officially endorse. The primary is scheduled for May 17.

* In the meantime, CNN reported on just how ugly the primary race in the Keystone State is getting: “In the Pennsylvania Senate race, one candidate is accusing a rival of having ‘dual loyalties; to the US and a foreign country. In turn, that rival is charging his opponent with being too cozy with China. But these aren’t candidates from opposing parties. They are hedge-fund executive David McCormick and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, two of the leading contenders for the Republican nomination.”

* As rumors swirl about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo eyeing a possible comeback bid, the New York Democrat told Bloomberg News that he regrets resigning. Cuomo also wouldn’t rule out another possible bid for public office.

* In Maine’s gubernatorial race, Democrats were relieved to hear that former state Sen. Tom Saviello will not launch an independent candidacy this year. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is seeking a second term in the fall.

* The Miami Herald reported that Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s Democratic mayor, is “asking prosecutors to investigate claims of ‘voter fraud’ after elderly residents in Little Havana said their party affiliations were changed without their knowledge.”

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."