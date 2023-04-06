Lindsey Graham begs Republicans to send Trump their money (again)

It was just two weeks ago when the Senate Ethics Committee formally admonished Sen. Lindsey Graham for appearing on Fox News and making improper fundraising appeals on the air. Given the circumstances, common sense seemed to suggest that the South Carolina Republican would exercise some caution before taking any related steps.

Nevertheless, exactly one week later, as Donald Trump’s political operation launched an aggressive fundraising campaign in the wake of his indictment announcement — the $47 t-shirts were tough to miss — Graham returned to Fox News, this time pleading with GOP viewers to send money to the former president.

“They’re trying to bleed him dry,” the South Carolina Republican, apparently on the verge of tears, said without explaining who “they” might be. Graham added, “Donald J. Trump dot com. Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bulls---.”

On Tuesday, the senator did it again. The Washington Post reported:

“I’m sorry, I’m so upset, but please help President Trump,” Graham said to [Fox News’ Sean Hannity], pushing for Trump supporters to give “five or 10 bucks” or “just pray” if they couldn’t donate. He then urged conservatives to vote — but also to give money if they can. “Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can, pray for this country, pray for this president. And if you got any money to give, give it. LindseyGraham.com — it doesn’t go to me. It goes to helping this president and taking back the Senate.”

As the clip from the interview showed, the longtime GOP lawmaker appeared rather emotional while making the on-air appeal:

Graham’s timing wasn’t great. Shortly before the senator’s on-air appearance, Trump delivered remarks at Mar-a-Lago, boasting about his wealth, and assuring his supporters that he has “a lot of cash.”

Soon after, the South Carolinian nevertheless appeared on Fox and, just as he’d done five days earlier, he begged viewers to send money in support of the wealthy former president.

When the Post asked Graham’s office why he was repeatedly pushing for Trump supporters to open their wallets for the accused felon, a spokesperson for the senator replied, “The interview was pretty clear.”

I suppose that’s true. It’s pretty clear that Graham isn’t especially interested in maintaining any self-respect. It’s pretty clear that the begging is working, with Team Trump telling NBC News that, as of yesterday afternoon, the former president’s operation had raised $12 million since the indictment news became public.

And it’s pretty clear that South Carolina’s senior senator no longer bears any resemblance to the senator who wrote in May 2016, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed ... and we will deserve it.” Graham also bears no resemblance to the senator who declared after the Jan. 6 attack, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it.... All I can say, is count me out, enough is enough.”

It’s pretty clear that the version of Graham who made these comments two years ago is at odds with the version of Graham who now sees himself as an unpaid volunteer on Trump’s fundraising operation.