Jim Jordan finds yet another investigation to investigate

It’s been nearly three months since Politico reported that Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb had launched an investigation into Leonard Leo and his network of non-profit groups. The reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added:

The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment.

There’s been little in the way of public disclosures since, but it appears some in Congress want to know more about the probe. The Hill reported this week:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) launched a probe Monday into a D.C. investigation of a conservative judicial activist. The two Republicans sent a letter to Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb to demand answers on his investigation into Leonard Leo....

All things considered, it’s not too surprising to see Jordan and Comer intervene in the ongoing case (if there’s an ongoing case). On the contrary, it would’ve been far more astonishing if they didn’t — because if there’s one thing House Republicans, especially Jordan, like to do, it’s investigate investigations.

Circling back to our earlier coverage, it looks like it’s time to update the big list:

The GOP found the investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia scandal to be problematic, so Republicans investigated the investigation.

The party didn’t care that Hillary Clinton was cleared in her email controversy, so Republicans endorsed investigating the investigation.

Much of the party opposed the bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, so Republicans are investigating the investigation.

Jordan and his cohorts were outraged by the former president’s indictment in New York, so they launched an investigation into the investigation.

Jordan and his cohorts were also outraged by the former president’s indictment in Georgia, so they launched an investigation into the investigation.

Congressional Republicans are incensed by special counsel Jack Smith’s probe, so the party is investigating the investigation.

GOP officials have all kinds of concerns about Hunter Biden’s case, so the party is investigating the investigation.

The bad news for Jordan is that his bid for House speaker fell far short. The good news for the Ohio Republican that he can redirect his energies into his favorite congressional hobby.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.