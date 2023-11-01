IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol
Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol, on Oct. 25, 2023.Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Jim Jordan finds yet another investigation to investigate

Jim Jordan’s bid for speaker didn’t work out, but that gives him more time for his favorite congressional hobby: investigating investigations.

By Steve Benen

It’s been nearly three months since Politico reported that Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb had launched an investigation into Leonard Leo and his network of non-profit groups. The reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, added:

The scope of the investigation is unclear. But it comes after POLITICO reported in March that one of Leo’s nonprofits — registered as a charity — paid his for-profit company tens of millions of dollars in the two years since he joined the company. A few weeks later, a progressive watchdog group filed a complaint with the D.C. attorney general and the IRS requesting a probe into what services were provided and whether Leo was in violation of laws against using charities for personal enrichment.

There’s been little in the way of public disclosures since, but it appears some in Congress want to know more about the probe. The Hill reported this week:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) launched a probe Monday into a D.C. investigation of a conservative judicial activist. The two Republicans sent a letter to Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb to demand answers on his investigation into Leonard Leo....

All things considered, it’s not too surprising to see Jordan and Comer intervene in the ongoing case (if there’s an ongoing case). On the contrary, it would’ve been far more astonishing if they didn’t — because if there’s one thing House Republicans, especially Jordan, like to do, it’s investigate investigations.

Circling back to our earlier coverage, it looks like it’s time to update the big list:

The bad news for Jordan is that his bid for House speaker fell far short. The good news for the Ohio Republican that he can redirect his energies into his favorite congressional hobby.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."