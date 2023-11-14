Jenna Ellis to prosecutors: Trump planned to stay in office after defeat

It was about a month ago when Jenna Ellis, a former member of Donald Trump’s post-election legal team, pleaded guilty in Georgia to aiding and abetting false statements. The lawyer expressed what she described as “deep remorse” for her wrongdoing, adding that she shouldn’t have represented the former president in the case at all.

As a consequence, Ellis was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the citizens of the state of Georgia. Just as notably, the attorney “also agreed to provide any requested documents or evidence.”

Did Ellis have information to share? As it turns out, yes. The Washington Post reported overnight:

A former attorney for Donald Trump has told Georgia prosecutors that a top presidential aide said to her in December 2020 that “the boss” did not plan to leave the White House “under any circumstances,” according to a video recording obtained by The Washington Post.

The video showed Ellis telling local prosecutors that Dan Scavino, Trump’s then-deputy chief of staff, didn’t much care about her concerns — shared a month after Election Day 2020 — that there were a shrinking number of possible options to contest the results.

“And he said to me, you know, in a kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care, and we’re not going to leave,’” Ellis said, referring to her conversation with Scavino.

Asked what he meant, the lawyer told prosecutors that Scavino replied that “the boss” — a reference to Trump — “is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’”

Ellis continued, “And I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’ and he said, ‘We don’t care.’”

Whether, and to what degree, this information proves helpful to prosecutors in Fulton County remains to be seen. But this certainly adds additional information to the public’s understanding of what allegedly transpired behind the scenes in the aftermath of Trump’s defeat.