James Comer’s anti-Biden theories take a literally laughable turn

Few conspiracy theories are as important to Republicans as the idea that the United States’ system of justice has been weaponized by nefarious Democrats. As we’ve discussed, this simple, baseless idea is the foundation for the party’s Donald Trump defense, fundraising, stump speeches, cable-news segments, and even legislative campaigns on Capitol Hill. In 2023, assertions about a “two-tiered” justice system are foundational to GOP politics.

For those who genuinely believe this nonsense, federal prosecutors charging Hunter Biden — twice — creates a difficult challenge. If the Justice Department has been corrupted, why is the sitting Democratic president’s son facing multiple criminal charges? If the system has been rigged, wouldn’t the White House intervene to rescue President Joe Biden’s son?

The answer is a case study in how Republicans are forced to concoct new and outlandish conspiracy theories to help justify their old and outlandish conspiracy theories.

On Friday night, for example, a Newsmax host and a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle discussed the possibility that the Hunter Biden indictment might be intended as a distraction from the White House’s support for Israel.

Two days later, on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo and Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida characterized the indictments of the president’s son as part of “a cover-up.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer was apparently thinking along the same lines on Friday. As my MSNBC colleague Clarissa-Jan Lim explained over the weekend, the Kentucky Republican was one of the most prominent voices in his party pushing a bizarre idea: Maybe special counsel David Weiss has taken steps to protect Hunter Biden by bringing charges that could put Hunter Biden in prison for decades.

“My concern is that Weiss may have indicted Biden to protect him from him having to be deposed in the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday,” Comer told Jake Tapper on CNN. “This whole thing has been about a cover-up.” “You indict him on the least little thing — the gun charge and not paying taxes?” the Kentucky Republican asked. “Look what he’s done. Anybody else in America would already be in prison.”

For his part, Tapper appeared to struggle to stifle laughter during the interview. “He indicted him to protect him?” the CNN host asked, before sarcastically adding, “The classic rubric, I got it.”

To be sure, this entire interview didn’t go especially well for the GOP congressman, who’s probably more accustomed to easier questions asked during his many appearances on conservative media outlets. What’s more, Tapper wasn’t the only one who found Comer’s answers literally laughable.

But there are underlying details that are worth appreciating as Comer’s crusade continues. The first is that Republicans really should make up their minds: It’s a tough sell when the party argues that failing to prosecute Hunter Biden is evidence of a cover-up, and prosecuting Hunter Biden is also evidence of a cover-up.

The second is that when it comes to the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories, there is no floor. Once theories are discredited, the party will manufacture new ones to help rationalize the old ones, until the new ones are also shredded, at which point the process begins anew.

The rhetoric is preposterous, of course, but if recent history is any guide, the Republican base will believe it anyway.