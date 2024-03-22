On IVF, watch what Republicans do, not what Republicans say

It was five weeks ago today when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are actual people, and the policy implications in the state were almost immediate: In vitro fertilization options for many families across Alabama quickly disappeared.

But for Republicans, there were also political implications to consider. The party already faced a backlash after the demise of Roe v. Wade, so GOP officials scrambled after the Alabama ruling to assure voters that the party loves IVF. Those concerned about Republicans undermining or banning the fertility treatments were told they had nothing to fear.

It wasn’t long, however, before a gap emerged between what Republicans were saying about in vitro fertilization and what the GOP was actually doing about the issue.

In late February, for example, Senate Democrats tried to advance a bill to protect IVF at the federal level, and it failed due to Republican opposition. Two weeks later, Senate Democrats tried again on a related bill — legislation designed to expand access to in vitro fertilization for military service members and veterans — and it also ran into GOP opposition.

Around the same time, House Speaker Mike Johnson hedged on whether he believes destroying or disposing of embryos constitutes “murder.”

This week, some in the party went even further. The Biden administration’s Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to expand IVF access, and as an NBC News report noted, a group of House Republicans felt the need to push back against such efforts.

The letter, addressed to Denis McDonough, the secretary of veterans affairs, was signed by Reps. Matt Rosendale of Montana, Mary Miller of Illinois, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Bob Good of Virginia, who said they had “a plethora of ethical concerns and questions” about the policy. ... The Republicans argued the VA’s policy expanding IVF access for veterans would be harmful to the embryos, which they said have “inherent humanity.”

The Republican lawmakers described IVF as “morally dubious.”

Also this week, the House Republican Study Committee — a congressional contingent representing more than three-quarters of the House GOP conference, including the entirety of the party’s leadership team — unveiled an ambitious far-right agenda, which included explicit support for the so-called “Life at Conception Act,” which experts believe would threaten in vitro fertilization.

Politico reported earlier this month that prominent far-right opponents of reproductive rights are pushing Republicans to oppose protections for IVF. Evidently, much of the party is taking those directions seriously.

The electoral risk is significant: Recent polling has pointed to broad public support for the fertility treatments, and every time GOP officials take steps in opposition to IVF, Democratic ad makers come up with new ideas.