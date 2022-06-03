Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.3.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* At the 100-day mark: “As Russia’s invasion grinds into its 100th day with no clear end in sight, Ukrainians seem more determined than ever to take back every lost inch of their battered land. From officials in Kyiv to residents in Kharkiv, the message is clear: The country will not accept concessions of territory in order to reach a peace agreement with its invading neighbor.”

* The latest on yesterday’s shooting in Iowa: “Three people are dead, including a suspected gunman, in a shooting outside an Iowa church Thursday evening, officials said. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. outside Cornerstone Church in Ames, and deputies found two females and a male dead, Story County sheriff’s Capt. Nicholas Lennie said.”

* The latest on yesterday’s shooting in Wisconsin: “Two people were shot during a service at southeast Wisconsin cemetery Thursday as loved ones were paying their final respects to a 37-year-old man, police said.”

* Vaccine news: “A top federal health official, anticipating that regulators will soon authorize coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5, said Thursday that the first doses could be administered as early as June 21, and that states, pharmacies and community health centers can begin ordering them from the Biden administration on Friday.”

* The latest Jan. 6 guilty plea: “A Proud Boys member and former D.C. bartender who was caught on video joining a mob pursuing police officers and smashing a sign inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.”

* An investigation that Trump is likely watching closely: “Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified Thursday before a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, his office confirmed to NBC News.”

* As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star continues, there have been too many instances in which state officials misled the public about the Republican’s initiative.

* Just in time for Pride Month: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Thursday asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.”

* I generally think punishments like these should be far more common: “A Washington state nonprofit group and its attorney have been fined more than $28,000 by the state Supreme Court for making legally meritless claims alleging widespread vote fraud.”

* This probably won’t help the stock price: “More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.”

* Mark your calendars now: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot released new details Thursday about its first hearing, scheduled to kick off in prime time on June 9.”

Have a safe weekend.