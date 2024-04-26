Friday’s Mini-Report, 4.26.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Another busy day in Manhattan: “Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker returned to the stand for cross-examination. He was followed by longtime Trump assistant Rhona Graff and then Gary Farro, who served as Michael Cohen’s banker.”

* The crisis in Haiti: “Haiti’s transition council took power in a ceremony on Thursday, formalizing the resignation of former Prime Minister Ariel Henry as the Caribbean country seeks to establish security after years of gang violence wreaking chaos and misery.”

* Some of the recent economic news is good, and some of it isn’t: “Inflation showed little signs of letting up in March, with a key barometer the Federal Reserve watches closely showing that price pressures remain elevated. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased 2.8% from a year ago in March, the same as in February, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That was above the 2.7% estimate from the Dow Jones consensus.”

* John Sullivan’s Jan. 6 sentence: “A Jan. 6 defendant who, federal prosecutors say, sought to ‘incite violence,’ ‘instigate s---‘ and ‘foment anarchy’ during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday afternoon to six years in prison. The government argued for a lengthy sentence of more than seven years in federal prison.”

* In Beijing: “Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday as he wrapped up a three-day visit to China dominated by contentious issues and warnings from his hosts of another ‘downward spiral’ in relations.”

* Confirmation in Arizona: “An Arizona grand jury’s indictment of 18 people who either posed as or helped organize a slate of electors falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 could help shape the landscape of challenges to the 2024 election. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes released on Friday the names of five additional defendants who have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the plan to keep Trump in the White House. Those names include John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Jenna Ellis and Michael Roman.”

* When governors start talking about refusing to comply with federal policies, it matters: “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday his state ‘will not comply’ with recently unveiled changes to Title IX by the Biden administration.”

* Head-shaking developments in Texas: “Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells wants Crystal Mason’s illegal voting conviction reinstated, his office announced Thursday. Mason, a Tarrant County resident, was acquitted of an illegal voting charge last month. Sorrells’ office is now asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to overturn the ruling that cleared her.”

* It’s discouraging to see periodic Secret Service controversies: “A Secret Service special agent was removed from Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail after having exhibited ‘distressing’ behavior this week, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.”

Have a safe weekend.