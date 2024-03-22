Friday’s Mini-Report, 3.22.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A stunning scene in Moscow: “Men in camouflage broke into a Moscow concert hall and opened fire, shooting an unknown number of people, Russia’s prosecutor general said. Russia officials said that more than 40 people are dead and more than 100 injured after the attack at Crocus City Hall.”

* That this resolution even existed is notable: “A U.S.-led resolution calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza failed to pass in the United Nations Security Council on Friday as Russia and China, who are permanent members, voted against the measure.”

* Is it any wonder so many lawyers have avoided taking him on as a client? “Former President Donald Trump claimed early Friday that he has ‘almost’ $500 million in cash, undercutting his lawyers’ claims that he would not be able to comply with the $464 million judgment against him and his co-defendants in the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.”

* Don’t forget that he won’t be able to touch this money for several months: “Shareholders in Digital World Acquisition Corporation voted Friday to approve a merger with Donald Trump’s social media company, a deal that could net the former president an eventual windfall of $3 billion or more.”

* That said, his platform isn’t exactly a success story: “Trump Media took in just $3.3 million in advertising revenue on Truth Social during the first nine months of last year, and the company, during that period, incurred a net loss of $49 million.”

* The Biden administration is trying to drive down costs for home buyers and renters: “The policy proposals in a White House report being released on Thursday include what could be an aggressive federal intervention in local politics, which often dictates where homes are built and who can occupy them. The administration is backing a plan to pressure cities and other localities to relax zoning restrictions that in many cases hinder affordable housing construction.”

* An overdue confirmation: “The Senate approved José Javier Rodríguez, 50-48, for a senior Labor Department role after previously voting against confirming the former Florida Democratic politician last November. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined with all Republicans in voting no, but Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) flipped his vote in favor of the nominee for assistant Labor secretary for employment and training, a break from the prior vote.”

Have a safe weekend.