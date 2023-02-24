Friday’s Mini-Report, 2.24.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Inflation: “A measure the Federal Reserve watches closely to gauge inflation rose more than expected in January, indicating the central bank has more work to do to bring down prices.”

* Sanctions: “The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine.”

* Refugee totals: “More than 271,000 Ukrainian refugees have been admitted to the United States since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began one year ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security, far above President Joe Biden’s stated goal of admitting 100,000.”

* This seems likely to get Beijing’s attention: “The U.S. is markedly increasing the number of troops deployed to Taiwan, more than quadrupling the current number to bolster a training program for the island’s military amid a rising threat from China.”

* A revised death toll from Turkey and Syria: “The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. ... The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now stands at 47,244.”

* Bird flu: “The World Health Organization is working with Cambodian authorities after two confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu were found among one family in the country. Describing the situation as “worrying” due to the recent rise in cases in birds and mammals, Dr Sylvie Briand, the director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, told reporters in a virtual briefing that WHO was reviewing its global risk assessment in light of the recent developments.”

* Florida Republicans target their own state’s university system: “A bill filed this week in the Florida House would turn many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wide-ranging ideas on higher education into law by limiting diversity efforts, vastly expanding the powers of university boards and altering course offerings.”

* There are related efforts underway in the Sooner State: “Oklahoma’s academic standards on computer science won’t include the word ‘diverse’ or any reference to bias and equity because these concepts are “woke,” the state’s top education official said.”

* Republicans often have such strange priorities: “Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday restricting drag performances in public or in front of children, putting the state at the forefront of a Republican-led effort to limit drag in at least 15 states in recent months.”

* Hmm: “House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have agreed to create a bipartisan task force that will establish a process to remove members from committees, aides for the two lawmakers told NBC News.”

* Alex Wagner is scheduled to have more on this on tonight’s show: “Rep. Judy Chu, the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, blasted GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas on Thursday over his comments this week questioning her loyalty to the U.S.”

Have a safe weekend.