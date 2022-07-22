Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New York, Republican gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event last night by a man wielding a sharp object. The congressman was not injured, and no other injuries were reported.

* Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial primary was highly competitive, but NBC News’ Decision Desk projects that author and former non-profit leader Wes Moore has won his party’s nomination. He’ll face far-right state Del. Dan Cox in November.

* Despite the ridicule he received overnight, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley used his raised Jan. 6 fist again this morning to ask supporters to send him more campaign money.

* On a related note, Missouri Democrats are reportedly planning to organize a “Hawlin’ Hawley 5K” race to mock the GOP senator.

* Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both headed to Arizona today to express their preference in the Republicans’ gubernatorial primary, but the former president and vice president are backing competing GOP candidates.

* Asked yesterday about controversial abortion restrictions being imposed in Georgia, Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said voters are “not even talking about that.” He might be surprised just how many Georgians disagree.

* And while Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is running for re-election in South Dakota, she’s also eyeing a national campaign. With this in mind, the GOP incumbent has invested in online advertising to reach voters in far-away states — including New Hampshire, home to the nation’s first presidential primary.