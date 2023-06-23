Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.23.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Emily’s List — by most measures, the nation’s three leading reproductive rights organizations — are endorsing President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

* The No Labels operation has the potential to dramatically affect the 2024 presidential election, but at least for now the organization insists on secrecy in response to questions about its finances.

* The newest member of the Republican Party’s presidential field, former Rep. Will Hurd, told CNN that he won’t sign the party’s loyalty pledge, which would require him to support the eventual Republican nominee, even if it’s not him. Unless he changes his mind, it means the Texan will not be eligible to participate in debates sponsored by the Republican National Committee.

* The New York Times reported yesterday that Sen. Rick Scott is still considering jumping into the GOP’s 2024 race. The Florida Republican said soon after that he’s “not considering” a national campaign and remains focused on his Senate re-election bid, but a Times reporter responded to the denial by adding, “We’re really very confident in our sourcing.”

* Remember the ballot-signature mess in Michigan last year, which knocked some GOP gubernatorial candidates off the ballot? Criminal charges were filed this week against three people involved in the controversy.

* A far-right group called Moms for Liberty, which is becoming more popular in Republican circles, came under fire this week after one of its local affiliates in Indiana quoted Adolf Hitler in a newsletter. The chapter apologized yesterday.

* Stephen Richer, a top Republican election official in Arizona, filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake yesterday. Richer said he’s faced “violent vitriol and other dire consequences” because of the conspiratorial lies spread by the failed GOP gubernatorial candidate.

* Despite the fact that two leading South Carolina Republicans — Sen. Tim Scott and former Gov. Nikki Haley — are running for president, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out endorsements yesterday from 15 legislators in the state yesterday.