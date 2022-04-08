Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.8.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* After months of speculation about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s electoral plans, yesterday was the deadline for Democratic gubernatorial candidates, and Cuomo didn’t throw his hat into the ring. That said, if the former governor intends to launch an independent bid, he has until May 31 to file.

* On a related note, there was ample chatter about whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer might face a Democratic primary rival in the Empire State, and as the filing deadline comes and goes, we now know the incumbent senator won’t face a serious intra-party challenge.

* The National Republican Congressional Committee will reportedly announce today that it raised $19.4 million in March and $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, both of which are record highs for the party. If that doesn’t make Democrats nervous enough, note that the NRCC has now raised $180 million this cycle, which is an enormous sum.

* In the wake of yesterday’s Senate confirmation vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination, the Democratic National Committee is making a six-figure ad buy aimed at Black voters touting the breakthrough. It coincides with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launching a digital ad campaign in local Black media outlets across five battleground states.

* In North Carolina’s 13th congressional district, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Bo Hines, a 26-year-old candidate who doesn’t live anywhere near the district. Now, as Politico reported, local Republicans are scrambling to derail Hines’ candidacy, even if that means crossing the former president.

* As Wisconsin’s absurd election “audit” of the 2020 results continues, Michael Gableman appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast yesterday in order to make a specific request: Gableman asked listeners to lobby state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to keep the audit office open beyond Vos’ April 26 deadline.

* And Paul Manafort, the Trump campaign manager who ended up in prison before the former president pardoned him, will reportedly be the featured guest at a “Truth & Freedom Dinner” tonight in southwest Florida. The event will be hosted by the Patriots for Florida Club.