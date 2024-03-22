Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.22.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A week after former Vice President Mike Pence announced that he wouldn’t support Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy, Republican Voters Against Trump released an ad on the subject. “Mike Pence is putting country over party,” the voiceover in the spot tells viewers. “We will too.”

* A new CNN poll found President Joe Biden tied with Trump in Pennsylvania, with each garnering 46% support. The Democrat narrowly won the Keystone State four years ago.

* A new CNN poll found the former president in a better position in Michigan, where the survey found him leading the incumbent, 50% to 42%. Biden also narrowly won the Wolverine State in 2020.

* In North Carolina’s closely watched gubernatorial race, the latest Marist College poll found Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein with a small lead over right-wing Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, 49% to 47%.

* The Republican National Committee launched a new ad this week reaching out to Hispanic voters, but the party simply took a four-year old commercial, removed the Trump 2020 campaign logo, and recycled it.

* Last year, former Gov. Chris Christie said he had no interest in the No Labels third-party initiative, calling it “a fool’s errand.” This week, however, the New Jersey Republican left the door open to a possible No Labels candidacy.

* And we can add the Environmental Defense Fund to the outside entities taking a keen interest in the outcome of this year’s presidential race: NBC News reported that the organization’s political arm won’t just oppose Trump’s candidacy, it’s also prepared to invest $20 million in the election cycle.