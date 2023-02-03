Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.3.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Echoing a position he took as a candidate in 2016, Donald Trump hedged yesterday when asked whether he’d support the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024. “It would depend,” Trump said, adding, “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”

* Despite her failures as a gubernatorial candidate in Arizona last year, Kari Lake reportedly met with officials at the National Republican Senatorial Committee yesterday, ahead of another possible statewide bid.

* On a related note, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t yet officially said whether she’ll seek a second term in Arizona next year, but CNBC reported that the incumbent has had success raising money from corporate interests, including real estate and private equity leaders.

* In California, three Democratic members of Congress want to run in next year’s U.S. Senate race — Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Adam Schiff — and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named her favorite: If Sen. Dianne Feinstein doesn’t run, Pelosi will back Schiff.

* As Sen. Tim Scott moves forward with his presidential aspirations, the South Carolina Republican is launching a “listening tour focused on Faith in America” in Iowa and his home state later this month. The senator hasn’t yet set a date for the launch of a national candidacy.

* Speaking of Republicans and 2024, Donald Trump this week used his social media platform to call Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “a RINO GLOBALIST.” The former president also said yesterday that the governor begged Trump for his endorsement in 2018 with “tears coming down from his eyes.”

* And in this year’s gubernatorial race in Mississippi, there’s been plenty of speculation about Republican Gov. Tate Reeves facing a GOP rival, but would-be primary contenders keep passing on the race. The latest is former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., who bowed out shortly before the filing deadline. Waller’s decision comes on the heels of his recent complaint that “corruption is so apparent and out of control, and most Mississippians I know are sick of it.”