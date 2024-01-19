Friday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.19.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With Maryland Rep. Andy Harris throwing his support behind Donald Trump, the former president has now received endorsements from a majority of the Republicans in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

* On a related note, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, also endorsed Trump ahead of the state’s upcoming nominating contests. The Republican governor initially intended to remain neutral, but he changed his mind because, as Lombardo put it, “the race is over.”

* The latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll found Trump leading former Ambassador Nikki Haley, 52% to 35%, ahead of next week’s New Hampshire primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is much further back with 6% support.

* Speaking of polling out of the Granite State, a new Marist poll found President Joe Biden’s approval rating in New Hampshire at just 38%. That said, the same survey found the Democrat leading Trump in a hypothetical general election match-up, 52% to 45%.

* The news was better for Republicans in Georgia, where the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found Trump leading Biden, 45% to 37%.

* The bad news for Democrats keeping an eye on Senate races is that Republicans are overwhelmingly favored to flip retiring Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in West Virginia. The good news for the party is that the GOP candidate will not run unopposed: Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott launched a Democratic Senate campaign this week.

* And in Michigan, former Rep. Justin Amash this week launched an exploratory committee to run for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. It’s a little unclear which party’s banner he’d run under: Amash was elected as a Republican, but left the party in 2019.