Why the DOJ’s subpoena to the House sergeant at arms matters

As this week got underway on Capitol Hill, there weren’t any major developments of note, though observers were taken aback when House Reading Clerk Susan Cole publicly informed lawmakers of something entirely unexpected.

“This is to notify you formally pursuant to Rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives that the office of the sergeant at arms for the House of Representatives has been served with a grand jury subpoena for documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Cole said, reading from written text.

What was that all about? NBC News reported that House Sergeant at Arms William McFarland received a subpoena, not because of anything he’d done, but because the Justice Department is investigating a Democratic lawmaker “and his or her use of federal funds for a security vendor.”

Because the sergeant at arms is involved with overseeing security matters for members, it explains why McFarland’s office received the subpoena from prosecutors.

Punchbowl News, citing six sources, reported that the lawmaker in question is Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, though this detail has not been confirmed by MSNBC or NBC News.

Time will tell what, if anything, comes of the apparent criminal investigation, but in the meantime, it’s worth pausing to reflect on the bigger picture.

As things currently stand, the Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, is:

prosecuting President Joe Biden’s son;

prosecuting an incumbent Democratic senator during his re-election bid; and

reportedly investigating an incumbent Democratic representative during their re-election bid.

And yet, despite these developments, one of the animating concepts in contemporary Republican politics is that rascally Democrats have “weaponized” federal law enforcement to punish GOP figures and shield Democrats from accountability. The Justice Department and the FBI, leading Republican voices insist, are little more than political tools for the Biden White House and its fiendish allies.

As we’ve discussed, Republicans don’t just want their conspiracy theory to be true; they need it to be true. This simple, baseless idea is the foundation for the party’s Trump defense, fundraising, stump speeches, cable news segments, and even legislative campaigns on Capitol Hill.

In 2024, assertions about a “two-tiered” justice system are foundational to GOP politics. They’re also routinely discredited by real-world events.

Indeed, if Biden and his team were trying to weaponize federal law enforcement to benefit Democrats, they’ve proved themselves to be incredibly bad at it.

This post updates our related earlier coverage.