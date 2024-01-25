IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shoppers walk in the Soho neighborhood of New York on Jan. 22, 2024.
Shoppers walk in the Soho neighborhood of New York on Monday.Shelby Knowles / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden-era economic growth exceeds expectations yet again

For all the speculation about a possible recession, economic growth in 2023 exceeded all expectations. The political implications of the good news matter.

By Steve Benen

In October 2022, Bloomberg News published a report with a memorable headline: “Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Biden.” According to the projections from the Bloomberg Economics model, it was “effectively certain” that the United States’ economy would slip into a recession in 2023.

That’s not even close to what actually happened. NBC News reported:

The economy grew at a much more rapid pace than expected in the final three months of 2023, as the U.S. easily skirted a recession that many forecasters had thought was inevitable, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Gross domestic product, a measure of all the goods and services produced, increased at a 3.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data adjusted seasonally and for inflation.

Before the Commerce Department’s report was released, the expectations were that we’d see 2% growth in the fourth quarter. Clearly, the resilient economy topped that figure.

As for the calendar year, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.5% annualized pace in 2023 — easily outpacing expectations and the 1.9% growth Americans saw a year earlier.

The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, taking stock of the data, concluded that President Joe Biden “couldn’t have asked for better numbers.”

Evidently, the White House agreed. In a written statement, the Democratic president celebrated the combination of strong GDP growth, robust job creation, and “core inflation moving back down towards the pre-pandemic benchmark,” adding, “As a result, wages, wealth, and employment are higher now than they were before the pandemic. That’s good news for American families and American workers. That is three years in a row of growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up on my watch.”

As for the political implications, in 2019 — the year before Covid and the 2020 recession — Donald Trump told the public that he was responsible for creating the greatest economy in the history of the planet. GDP growth that year was 2.5%.

Four years later, the former president insisted that the economy was abysmal, and yet, GDP growth in 2023 was also 2.5% — the exact same growth rate the United States saw when Trump thought the economy was amazing.

As best as I can tell, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee hasn’t commented on the latest economic data, though I’ll gladly update this post if he has something to contribute.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."